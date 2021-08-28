Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 14,750 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

NYSE MSGE traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.07. 531,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

