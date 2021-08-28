Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $54,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. 516,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,257. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.27. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

