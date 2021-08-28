Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys 24,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 48,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 597.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,170,117 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after buying an additional 1,859,060 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,805,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,983,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.