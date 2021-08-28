Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,489,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter worth $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 384,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.93. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

