Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,329 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ultra Clean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 581,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,218. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.