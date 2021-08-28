Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,910. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

