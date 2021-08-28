Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 487,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,467,000.

VNM traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.76. 337,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

