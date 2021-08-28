Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 483,993 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $114,870,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 543,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 3,894,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

