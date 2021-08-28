Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 0.9% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 310.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corning by 329.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 36.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. 2,333,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,740. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

