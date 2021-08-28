Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.1% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

