Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.70 and a 12-month high of $496.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

