Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,295,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

