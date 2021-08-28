Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 497,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,180. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.94.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

