Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

