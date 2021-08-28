Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,549,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

