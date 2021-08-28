Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Shares of EUFN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 789,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

