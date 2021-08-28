Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 200,943 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,023,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 400,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,840. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.