Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 48,763 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Lufax comprises 1.2% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 3,055,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

