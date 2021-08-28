Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 50,713 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIDO. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 998,052 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EIDO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 525,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,691. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46.

