Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 592,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59.

