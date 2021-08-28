Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 29,836 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Bank of America by 21.4% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,091,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

