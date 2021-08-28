Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 74,021 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,021 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSTO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,563. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

