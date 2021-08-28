Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 1,988,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

