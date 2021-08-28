Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWN traded up $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,322. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

