Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 109.8% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,248,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,377,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,338,033. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.