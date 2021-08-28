Wing (WING) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

