Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.49% of Wingstop worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.86 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

