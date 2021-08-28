WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.24. WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 266 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.