Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WZZAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

