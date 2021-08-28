Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,308 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Workday worth $67,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.36.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.