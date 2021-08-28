Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.36.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

