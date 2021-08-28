World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of World Fuel Services worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 45.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.73.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

