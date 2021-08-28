X-CASH (XCASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $813.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $813.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

