Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 3.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Xcel Energy worth $103,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. 3,288,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,207. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.