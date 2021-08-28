Xend Finance Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $7.12 million and $3.38 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00137932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00151471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.21 or 0.99923472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.00996545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.66 or 0.06602352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

