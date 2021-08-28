Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HX opened at $1.88 on Friday. Xiaobai Maimai has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

