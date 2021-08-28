Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the July 29th total of 875,800 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 808,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of XTNT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. 189,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth about $13,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Xtant Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

