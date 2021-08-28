Xuez (XUEZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,427.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $123,263.81 and approximately $61,427.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,122,168 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,734 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

