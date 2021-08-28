Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.37 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $136.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

