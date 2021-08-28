YAM Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

