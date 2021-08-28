Ycash Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $27,754.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00307367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00149440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00170457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002174 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,509,438 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

