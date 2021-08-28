Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 133.0% in August

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the July 29th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YSAC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

