YENTEN (YTN) Market Capitalization Achieves $60,251.32

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. YENTEN has a market cap of $60,251.32 and approximately $97.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.02 or 0.06637145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.36 or 0.01296526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00354526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00132543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00623886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00334796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00248405 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.