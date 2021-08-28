yieldwatch Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $101,451.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

