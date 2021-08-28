Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,602.42

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,602.42 ($20.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,625 ($21.23). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,615 ($21.10), with a volume of 7,384 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.42. The company has a market capitalization of £944.39 million and a PE ratio of -23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

