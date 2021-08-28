Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Yum China worth $57,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.48. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

