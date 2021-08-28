Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report $31.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.71 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

BRMK opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

