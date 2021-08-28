Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CIXX. Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX opened at $19.47 on Friday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

