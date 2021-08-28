Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of Curis stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Curis by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

