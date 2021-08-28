Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.48 Million

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post $482.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.90 million and the highest is $485.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $342.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $300.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.88.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.